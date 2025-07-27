Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Deadly Stampede Strikes During Weekend Pilgrimage
A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six casualties, four from Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred following panic from false rumors of an electrical hazard. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and financial aid, while a magisterial inquiry was initiated by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
A deadly stampede struck the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, killing six people and injuring many others. Four victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities.
The chaos erupted due to unfounded rumors about a live electric current at a staircase leading to the hilltop temple, where a large crowd had gathered for weekend prayers. The Uttarakhand Police reported that the panic left dozens injured and caused significant distress among devotees.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid package for the victims' families. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial probe to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives
Fuel Cutoff Confusion Precedes Air India Flight 171 Tragedy
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI 171's Fatal Crash
Behind the Tragedy: Unraveling the Boeing 787 Crash Investigation
Tragedy in Northeast Delhi: Building Collapse Sparks Major Rescue Effort