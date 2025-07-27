Left Menu

Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Deadly Stampede Strikes During Weekend Pilgrimage

A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six casualties, four from Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred following panic from false rumors of an electrical hazard. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and financial aid, while a magisterial inquiry was initiated by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:28 IST
Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Deadly Stampede Strikes During Weekend Pilgrimage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly stampede struck the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, killing six people and injuring many others. Four victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities.

The chaos erupted due to unfounded rumors about a live electric current at a staircase leading to the hilltop temple, where a large crowd had gathered for weekend prayers. The Uttarakhand Police reported that the panic left dozens injured and caused significant distress among devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid package for the victims' families. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial probe to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025