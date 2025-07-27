Tragedy at Mansa Devi Temple: Deadly Stampede Strikes During Weekend Pilgrimage

A deadly stampede struck the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, killing six people and injuring many others. Four victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, according to local authorities.

The chaos erupted due to unfounded rumors about a live electric current at a staircase leading to the hilltop temple, where a large crowd had gathered for weekend prayers. The Uttarakhand Police reported that the panic left dozens injured and caused significant distress among devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid package for the victims' families. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial probe to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

