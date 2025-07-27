Record Pilgrims Pay Obeisance at Amarnath Shrine

A significant influx of over 8,400 pilgrims thronged the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas this Sunday, authorities reported.

This takes the overall tally to 3.77 lakh devotees since the yatra commenced on July 3, marking a substantial turnout.

The pilgrims consisted of 6,198 men, 1,483 women, 90 children, 66 sadhus, three sadhvis, and 565 members of the security forces, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)