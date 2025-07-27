Left Menu

Record Pilgrims Pay Obeisance at Amarnath Shrine

Over 8,400 pilgrims visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Sunday, bringing the total number to 3.77 lakh since July 3. The visitors comprised men, women, children, sadhus, sadhvis, and security personnel.

Updated: 27-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:27 IST
Record Pilgrims Pay Obeisance at Amarnath Shrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant influx of over 8,400 pilgrims thronged the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas this Sunday, authorities reported.

This takes the overall tally to 3.77 lakh devotees since the yatra commenced on July 3, marking a substantial turnout.

The pilgrims consisted of 6,198 men, 1,483 women, 90 children, 66 sadhus, three sadhvis, and 565 members of the security forces, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

