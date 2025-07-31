Queer Visibility Under Siege: A Rising Threat in Berlin's LGBTQ+ Safe Havens

A neon sign at the Das Hoven cafe in Berlin declares "QUEER AND FRIENDS," signifying a safe haven for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, it has also attracted a surge of hate attacks.

Owner Danjel Zarte reports 45 criminal investigations over a year and a half, involving physical assaults and vandalism, raising fears amid escalating violence against LGBTQ+ people in Germany.

LGBTQ+ attacks have risen by 40% in parts of Germany, with activists citing increased right-wing influence. Neo-Nazi demonstrations and violence targeting LGBTQ+ communities are becoming more frequent, creating a tense atmosphere.

