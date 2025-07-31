Left Menu

Queer Visibility Under Siege: A Rising Threat in Berlin's LGBTQ+ Safe Havens

A Berlin cafe, Das Hoven, known for its 'QUEER AND FRIENDS' neon sign, faces increasing threats and attacks amid a rise in violence against LGBTQ+ communities in Germany. The cafe has been a focal point for hate crimes, reflecting broader concerns over right-wing extremism and its impact on LGBTQ+ safety.

  • Country:
  • Germany

A neon sign at the Das Hoven cafe in Berlin declares "QUEER AND FRIENDS," signifying a safe haven for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, it has also attracted a surge of hate attacks.

Owner Danjel Zarte reports 45 criminal investigations over a year and a half, involving physical assaults and vandalism, raising fears amid escalating violence against LGBTQ+ people in Germany.

LGBTQ+ attacks have risen by 40% in parts of Germany, with activists citing increased right-wing influence. Neo-Nazi demonstrations and violence targeting LGBTQ+ communities are becoming more frequent, creating a tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

