Queer Visibility Under Siege: A Rising Threat in Berlin's LGBTQ+ Safe Havens
A Berlin cafe, Das Hoven, known for its 'QUEER AND FRIENDS' neon sign, faces increasing threats and attacks amid a rise in violence against LGBTQ+ communities in Germany. The cafe has been a focal point for hate crimes, reflecting broader concerns over right-wing extremism and its impact on LGBTQ+ safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A neon sign at the Das Hoven cafe in Berlin declares "QUEER AND FRIENDS," signifying a safe haven for LGBTQ+ individuals. However, it has also attracted a surge of hate attacks.
Owner Danjel Zarte reports 45 criminal investigations over a year and a half, involving physical assaults and vandalism, raising fears amid escalating violence against LGBTQ+ people in Germany.
LGBTQ+ attacks have risen by 40% in parts of Germany, with activists citing increased right-wing influence. Neo-Nazi demonstrations and violence targeting LGBTQ+ communities are becoming more frequent, creating a tense atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LGBTQ+
- Berlin
- cafe
- Queer
- Hate
- Attacks
- Right-Wing
- Extremism
- Christopher Street Day
- Violence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Extends Monitoring of Houthi Attacks in Red Sea
Drone Attacks Disrupt Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfields
Sudan: UNICEF condemns weekend attacks that killed 35 children
PM has done biggest job of securing country, country plagued by terror attacks almost every day during Cong rule: Shah in Jaipur.
Drones Target Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfields: Attacks Slash Output