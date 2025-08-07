Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Devotion to Counter Fanaticism
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that fanaticism births anger and hatred, leading to conflicts and wars. Speaking at Nagpur's Shiva temple, he urged practicing devotion to Lord Shiva, adopting humility, and compassion. Bhagwat highlighted India's potential to guide humanity towards a new, elevated existence.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), revealed his thoughts on the disruptive nature of fanaticism during a recent speech in Nagpur. Speaking at a Shiva temple function, he underscored the dangerous trajectory of anger and hatred proliferating from fanatic tendencies.
Emphasizing the importance of spiritual devotion, Bhagwat advocated for a lifestyle grounded in humility and compassion, devoid of personal greed. He suggested that practicing devotion to Lord Shiva could transform harmful instincts into more constructive actions.
Bhagwat concluded by affirming India's pivotal role in steering the global community towards a more harmonious and enlightened future, stressing the nation's strength in leading such transformation.
