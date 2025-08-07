Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Devotion to Counter Fanaticism

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that fanaticism births anger and hatred, leading to conflicts and wars. Speaking at Nagpur's Shiva temple, he urged practicing devotion to Lord Shiva, adopting humility, and compassion. Bhagwat highlighted India's potential to guide humanity towards a new, elevated existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:41 IST
Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Devotion to Counter Fanaticism
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), revealed his thoughts on the disruptive nature of fanaticism during a recent speech in Nagpur. Speaking at a Shiva temple function, he underscored the dangerous trajectory of anger and hatred proliferating from fanatic tendencies.

Emphasizing the importance of spiritual devotion, Bhagwat advocated for a lifestyle grounded in humility and compassion, devoid of personal greed. He suggested that practicing devotion to Lord Shiva could transform harmful instincts into more constructive actions.

Bhagwat concluded by affirming India's pivotal role in steering the global community towards a more harmonious and enlightened future, stressing the nation's strength in leading such transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025