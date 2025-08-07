Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), revealed his thoughts on the disruptive nature of fanaticism during a recent speech in Nagpur. Speaking at a Shiva temple function, he underscored the dangerous trajectory of anger and hatred proliferating from fanatic tendencies.

Emphasizing the importance of spiritual devotion, Bhagwat advocated for a lifestyle grounded in humility and compassion, devoid of personal greed. He suggested that practicing devotion to Lord Shiva could transform harmful instincts into more constructive actions.

Bhagwat concluded by affirming India's pivotal role in steering the global community towards a more harmonious and enlightened future, stressing the nation's strength in leading such transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)