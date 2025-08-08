Left Menu

Agniveers Set Sail: A New Chapter at INS Chilka

The recent passing out parade at INS Chilka in Odisha marked a new chapter for 2,010 Agniveers, including 309 women. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar presided over the event. The ceremony highlighted the readiness of these recruits to join the Indian Navy, signifying their transition into capable sea warriors.

At INS Chilka in Odisha, 2,010 Agniveers, among them 309 women and 276 Naviks, marked their passage into the Indian Navy. This ceremonial passing out parade was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.

The spectacle, occurring post-sunset, was attended by parents, veterans, and notable sports figures, illustrating the honor and significance of this milestone in the Agniveers' journey. Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, oversaw the event for the 6th batch of Agniveers.

The parade underscored the transformation of raw recruits into disciplined, resilient, and skilled warriors ready to serve on advanced naval platforms. An official statement from INS Chilka emphasized the pivotal role the facility plays in preparing these recruits for their future roles within the Indian Navy.

