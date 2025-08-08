Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ignites Patriotic Wave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goyal reviewed preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The initiative aims for 4.60 crore flags hoisted statewide. To ensure mass participation, officials are directed to engage various societal groups and promote events like 'Tiranga Mahotsavs', while also enhancing flag production capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ignites Patriotic Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goyal held a video conference on Friday with district magistrates to review progress on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The initiative has set an ambitious target of hoisting 4.60 crore flags statewide.

Goyal emphasized the importance of public participation, instructing officials to involve diverse groups, from social workers to youth organizations. He proposed events like 'Tiranga Mahotsavs' to boost enthusiasm.

District administrations were advised to use media platforms to promote participation, including uploading selfies with the national flag. A cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission will coincide, and local flag production was urged to meet demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025