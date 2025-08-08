Uttar Pradesh's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ignites Patriotic Wave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary SP Goyal held a video conference on Friday with district magistrates to review progress on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The initiative has set an ambitious target of hoisting 4.60 crore flags statewide.

Goyal emphasized the importance of public participation, instructing officials to involve diverse groups, from social workers to youth organizations. He proposed events like 'Tiranga Mahotsavs' to boost enthusiasm.

District administrations were advised to use media platforms to promote participation, including uploading selfies with the national flag. A cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission will coincide, and local flag production was urged to meet demand.

