Tying Bonds of Unity: Raksha Bandhan at the Border

In a heartfelt gesture of national unity and gratitude, eighteen women from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds traveled from five Indian states to the India-China border. There, they tied rakhis on the wrists of security personnel, marking the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

This unique display of cultural integration took place at Nathu La and Lungthung Camp, where soldiers guard the remote high-altitude landscapes. Before heading to these locations, the women tied rakhis to Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang in Gangtok.

Organized by social worker Hemant Yadav, the event underscored the spirit of national integration and emotional bonding, aiming to express gratitude to soldiers who maintain peace far from home. Yadav's organization also celebrated at the SSB Headquarters in Gangtok, involving thirty-five participants.

