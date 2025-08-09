Left Menu

Decoding CALORIE: Exploring Food's Multifaceted Impact

Science Gallery Bengaluru's 'CALORIE: The Breakdown' exhibition examines human relationships with food through biological, social, and political lenses. Supported by the Gates Foundation, the year-long event aims to advance understanding and innovation in food systems against climate change, featuring experts across various fields and involving interactive programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:37 IST
Science Gallery Bengaluru has unveiled 'CALORIE: The Breakdown,' a year-long exhibition that delves into the intricate relationship between humanity and food. This event scrutinizes food's biological, social, and political aspects, aiming to foster innovation and awareness.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd and board member of Science Gallery Bengaluru, emphasized the exhibition's role in highlighting the interconnectedness of food systems, ecosystems, and climate change. She urged attendees to rethink resource use and crop production to devise sustainable practices.

Inaugurated by Ekroop Caur, the exhibition is supported by the Gates Foundation and includes over 30 experts from diverse fields. It provides a platform for public engagement and education, offering postgraduate certification in science communication to participants.

