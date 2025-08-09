Left Menu

Remembering Kalikho Pul: A Legacy of Resilience and Compassion

Dasanglu Pul, Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister, paid tribute to her late husband and former CM Kalikho Pul on his ninth death anniversary. She highlighted his dedication, compassion, and vision for a better Arunachal Pradesh. A ceremony in Anjaw honored his memory and contributions.

Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul led a heartfelt tribute to her late husband and former Chief Minister, Kalikho Pul, on Saturday. Remembering him as a 'true son of the state', she emphasized his lifelong dedication to the welfare of the people.

On his ninth death anniversary, Dasanglu Pul spoke of her husband's inspiring journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of state leadership. She highlighted his resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice, recalling how he worked tirelessly to reach the remotest corners, bringing hope and listening to the unheard.

In Anjaw, Pul's home district, a solemn ceremony was organized in his memory. Family, friends, government officials, and community members offered floral tributes. Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin lauded him as a 'visionary leader' with clear ambitions for a developed Arunachal Pradesh. Kalikho Pul, who served briefly as Chief Minister in 2016, tragically passed away later that year.

