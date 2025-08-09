Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Chittur River: Two Students Lose Lives

Two students from Tamil Nadu drowned in Chittur river after being pulled by strong currents near a bridge's open shutters. Part of a group of ten from Coimbatore, they were on a bathing outing. Emergency services recovered one body immediately and found the other after several hours.

In a tragic incident on Saturday afternoon, two college students from Tamil Nadu met a watery grave in the Chittur river. The duo was pulled under by the powerful current near the open shutters of a small bridge, authorities reported.

The victims were part of a group of 10 students from Coimbatore, all visiting the river for a routine bathing excursion. Despite the group's intentions for leisure, the day turned tragic as the river's strong pull proved fatal for the two young men.

While one body was swiftly recovered, a grueling search ensued to locate the second missing individual, involving a dedicated scuba team. The dramatic recovery operation culminated several hours later, leaving the community in mourning.

