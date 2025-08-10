Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Tech-Powered Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, attributing it to Indian technology and the Make in India initiative. He applauded Bengaluru's contribution and emphasized the importance of modern urban infrastructure, aiming to make cities like Bengaluru future-ready and symbols of New India's rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian technology and the Make in India initiative for the swift success of Operation Sindoor, a strategic military operation that showcased India's ability to tackle terror threats deep within Pakistan.

During the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3, Modi spotlighted Bengaluru's pivotal role in the mission and emphasized the city's position as a global technological leader. He called for continued advancement in urban planning to ensure India not only competes globally but also leads in the coming years.

Modi reiterated the importance of smart and efficient cities, drawing on Bengaluru's rich legacy and positioning it as a symbol of New India's emergence, blending spiritual and technological prowess.

