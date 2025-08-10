Revitalizing Kurukshetra: Heritage and Tourism Efforts in Pehowa

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unfolded plans to preserve the cultural integrity of Pehowa in Kurukshetra, aiming to establish it as a significant tourist hub.

A key heritage spot, the Brahma Sarovar, is not only a cultural emblem but also a seasonal home to migratory birds. Saini stressed the governmental commitment to its preservation.

The government is driving renovation and conservation efforts across pilgrimage sites, ensuring the cultural legacy endures for future generations.

In an event at Brahma Sarovar, Saini also marked the occasion by planting a sapling and announcing substantial funding to enhance local development.

Local development, influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connectivity and rapid growth, stands enhanced. The area now boasts improved travel times across the state, with national highways connecting every district.

BJP MP Naveen Jindal highlighted the ongoing transformation in Haryana, championing policies of inclusivity and unity. He anticipates Pehowa's evolution into a globally recognized tourist destination due to these efforts.