Aland Etienne: Immigrant Hero Remembered for Sacrifice

Hundreds gathered to honor Aland Etienne, a security guard shot while on duty at a Manhattan office tower. An immigrant from Haiti, Etienne is hailed as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. His legacy highlights the contributions and sacrifices of immigrants in New York City.

Updated: 11-08-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 01:11 IST
Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Aland Etienne, a devoted security guard gunned down at a Manhattan office tower. The tragedy unfolded last month when a gunman targeted the National Football League headquarters.

Aland Etienne, who emigrated from Haiti in 2017, was idealized as a devoted father and grandfather, committed to his duties when the assailant opened fire on July 28. "My brother will be remembered as a hero, a humble New York hero," remarked Smith Etienne, Aland's brother, emphasizing Aland's final act of bravery to protect others.

The memorial was held in Brooklyn for the 46-year-old, one of four victims. The gunman wounded another before committing suicide. Etienne's story underscores the significant contributions of immigrants like him to the city, as highlighted by Manny Pastreich, president of Etienne's union, 32BJ SEIU.

