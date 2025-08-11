Left Menu

Robust Security Measures in Meerut for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations

Meerut is set for Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 16 with elaborate security measures. Led by DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, 2,685 police personnel are deployed to ensure safety. Various processions and events are planned, with focus on maintaining law and order and preventing disputes.

Robust Security Measures in Meerut for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations
The Meerut range is gearing up for a peaceful celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on August 16, as elaborate security measures have been put in place. Officials stated that under the command of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani, a robust deployment of 2,685 police personnel will ensure the event's security.

The security force includes six additional superintendents of police and numerous other officers. Collectively, they will oversee 93 processions across Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur districts, with attention to 35 identified sensitive points. Special arrangements at 292 temples and 23 other locations for religious events underscore the scale of the celebrations.

Safety protocols emphasize women's protection with 83 Anti-Romeo squads activated, and preventive actions like repairing loose electric wires. Tableaux or new traditions will be restricted at disputed sites, and a vigilant eye on social media activities will quell disruptive rumors. Continuous dialogue with organizers and religious leaders aims to head off conflicts, ensuring a harmonious event.

