Paramount's Knockout Deal: UFC Exclusivity Lands on Streaming Giant
Skydance-owned Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream UFC events in the U.S. under a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion. Paramount+ will offer 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights annually. The deal exemplifies a strategic shift towards live sports as a driver for subscriber growth.
In a bold strategic move, Skydance-owned Paramount has clinched exclusive U.S. streaming rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under a sweeping seven-year contract valued at approximately $7.7 billion. The deal marks the first major initiative by the newly united media titan under CEO David Ellison's leadership, aiming to solidify its position in the sports streaming arena.
Starting next year, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy comprehensive coverage of 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights. Select cards will also air on CBS, as revealed by the companies on Monday. This partnership underscores Ellison's strategic pivot toward premier exclusive content, identified as a critical driver of subscriber growth.
The competition for live sports content streams is heating up, as demonstrated by similar agreements from giants like Netflix and Disney, which have expanded their sports portfolios. With this latest move, Paramount commits an annual investment of $1.1 billion in delivering UFC events at no additional charge to its subscribers, transitioning away from traditional pay-per-view models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paramount
- UFC
- streaming
- subscription
- David Ellison
- sports
- broadcast
- Paramount+
- live events
- CBS
ALSO READ
Naidu Champions Global Partnerships in Singapore: Port-Led Growth & Sports Development
Triumphs and Trials: Latest Highlights in Sports
Sports Spotlight: Triumphs, Trades, and Tenacity
Ethical Guidelines for Live Surgery Broadcasts Issued by National Medical Commission
India-Manchester: A Winning Sports Economy Partnership