Madhya Pradesh Minister Unites Community Against Social Evils
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang stressed the elimination of 'love jihad' and drug abuse through societal awareness and collective efforts. He promised free legal aid for affected families while emphasizing the protection of vulnerable communities. His comments came during the 'Narela Rakshabandhan Mahotsav' in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang has called for a unified societal effort to combat the social evils of 'love jihad' and drug abuse. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness across communities to address these issues effectively.
During the 'Narela Rakshabandhan Mahotsav', Sarang pledged free legal assistance to families affected by 'love jihad', underlining the need to protect Hindu families from perceived religious conversions. He stressed that safeguarding community values is both a social and moral duty.
The event, attended by thousands, also included a symbolic gesture where women tied 'rakhis' to the minister. Minister Sarang took this opportunity to reiterate his call to the youth, urging them to steer clear of drug addiction to safeguard their futures and those of their families.
