Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister Unites Community Against Social Evils

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang stressed the elimination of 'love jihad' and drug abuse through societal awareness and collective efforts. He promised free legal aid for affected families while emphasizing the protection of vulnerable communities. His comments came during the 'Narela Rakshabandhan Mahotsav' in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Unites Community Against Social Evils
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang has called for a unified societal effort to combat the social evils of 'love jihad' and drug abuse. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness across communities to address these issues effectively.

During the 'Narela Rakshabandhan Mahotsav', Sarang pledged free legal assistance to families affected by 'love jihad', underlining the need to protect Hindu families from perceived religious conversions. He stressed that safeguarding community values is both a social and moral duty.

The event, attended by thousands, also included a symbolic gesture where women tied 'rakhis' to the minister. Minister Sarang took this opportunity to reiterate his call to the youth, urging them to steer clear of drug addiction to safeguard their futures and those of their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025