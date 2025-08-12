Vedanta: Championing Youth and Innovation for a Dynamic Future

In anticipation of International Youth Day, Vedanta Limited cements its reputation as a leader in cultivating youthful talent and innovation within the workplace. Around 40% of its workforce is younger than 30, making it one of India's youngest large enterprises, harmonizing the vigor of a startup with the power of a global conglomerate.

Chairman Anil Agarwal inspires employees by emphasizing Vedanta's bold and agile growth culture, akin to a late-stage startup. Through initiatives like the Vedanta Leadership Development Program and V-Aspire, the company positions young professionals in pivotal decision-making roles, expediting their professional growth and impacting business outcomes.

Vedanta's commitment extends beyond internal development. The company invests in societal upliftment programs and emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, nurturing young leaders and reinforcing its status as an employer of choice. Vedanta Limited continues to impact communities and industry with its forward-thinking ethos and global reach.

