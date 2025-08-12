Left Menu

Bengaluru's Green Future: A Call for More Parks and Partnerships

Eshwar B Khandre, Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister, emphasizes the urgent need for more green spaces in Bengaluru similar to Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. Highlighting environmental concerns, he calls for public and private sectors to collaborate on projects like a proposed biodiversity park, reflecting sustainable development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:23 IST
Bengaluru's Green Future: A Call for More Parks and Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call for environmental action, Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, has stressed the need for more green spaces in Bengaluru, akin to the renowned Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. Speaking at the inaugural conference of the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Foundation, he emphasized that, despite 150 years passing, no significant new parks have emerged in the city.

Minister Khandre underscored the insufficient green cover in Bengaluru, where only one tree serves seven people, as opposed to the ideal ratio of one person per seven trees. To tackle this, he urged corporate institutions to collaborate in expanding the city's greenery and prevent it turning into a 'gas chamber' like Delhi.

The proposed biodiversity park in Madappanahalli, with a budget of Rs 250 crore, is seen as a pivotal project requiring private-public partnership. The park would occupy land initially owned by HMT, necessitating legal reclamation by the state government to prevent further industrial use. The event also featured notable figures such as Anil Kumble, Rohini Nilekani, and Ricky Kej, advocating sustainable and responsible environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025