Bengaluru's Green Future: A Call for More Parks and Partnerships
Eshwar B Khandre, Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister, emphasizes the urgent need for more green spaces in Bengaluru similar to Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. Highlighting environmental concerns, he calls for public and private sectors to collaborate on projects like a proposed biodiversity park, reflecting sustainable development goals.
In a pressing call for environmental action, Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, has stressed the need for more green spaces in Bengaluru, akin to the renowned Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. Speaking at the inaugural conference of the Karnataka Forest, Wildlife, and Climate Change Foundation, he emphasized that, despite 150 years passing, no significant new parks have emerged in the city.
Minister Khandre underscored the insufficient green cover in Bengaluru, where only one tree serves seven people, as opposed to the ideal ratio of one person per seven trees. To tackle this, he urged corporate institutions to collaborate in expanding the city's greenery and prevent it turning into a 'gas chamber' like Delhi.
The proposed biodiversity park in Madappanahalli, with a budget of Rs 250 crore, is seen as a pivotal project requiring private-public partnership. The park would occupy land initially owned by HMT, necessitating legal reclamation by the state government to prevent further industrial use. The event also featured notable figures such as Anil Kumble, Rohini Nilekani, and Ricky Kej, advocating sustainable and responsible environmental stewardship.
