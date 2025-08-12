Left Menu

Indore Administration Cracks Down on PoP Lord Ganesh Idols

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, raided a PoP idol factory, seizing over 800 Lord Ganesh idols. The crackdown involved a joint team from the administration, police, and municipal authorities. PoP idols have been banned in the district due to their harmful environmental impact during immersion.

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have taken decisive action against the illegal manufacture of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. On Tuesday, officials from the administration, municipal corporation, and police conducted a raid on a factory in the city's Banganga area, uncovering and seizing more than 800 Lord Ganesh idols.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma disclosed that the joint team confiscated approximately 130 six-foot idols and 700 one-foot idols, and proceeded to seal the establishment. This operation aligns with the administration's ban on the production, transport, and sale of PoP idols, enacted to protect the environment.

Experts have long cautioned that PoP idols significantly pollute water bodies during immersion ceremonies, posing a threat to environmental health. The administration's stringent measures aim to mitigate these risks and promote eco-friendly practices.

