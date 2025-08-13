Convocation Controversy: Doctorate Recipient Boycotts Governor

During Manonmaniam Sundaranar University's convocation, a controversy unfolded involving a doctorate recipient, Jean Rajan, who refused to receive her degree from Governor R N Ravi. The ceremony, attended by top officials, took a turn when Rajan handed her degree to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar instead.

Rajan later explained her decision, questioning Governor Ravi's impact on Tamil Nadu and expressing her inclination towards the Dravidian model. She highlighted her belief in choosing from whom to receive her degree while pointing out Ravi's alleged stance against Tamil Nadu's values.

The incident stirred political reactions, with BJP leaders describing Rajan's actions as a 'cheap drama.' They urged the ruling DMK to prevent political agendas in educational institutions, emphasizing a need to maintain politics separate from academia.