Convocation Controversy: Doctorate Recipient Boycotts Governor

Jean Rajan, a doctorate recipient, boycotted Governor R N Ravi during Manonmaniam Sundaranar University's convocation. Rajan refused to accept her degree from Ravi, citing his alleged opposition to Tamil Nadu values. This incident sparked political debates, with BJP criticizing the gesture as a political stunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During Manonmaniam Sundaranar University's convocation, a controversy unfolded involving a doctorate recipient, Jean Rajan, who refused to receive her degree from Governor R N Ravi. The ceremony, attended by top officials, took a turn when Rajan handed her degree to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar instead.

Rajan later explained her decision, questioning Governor Ravi's impact on Tamil Nadu and expressing her inclination towards the Dravidian model. She highlighted her belief in choosing from whom to receive her degree while pointing out Ravi's alleged stance against Tamil Nadu's values.

The incident stirred political reactions, with BJP leaders describing Rajan's actions as a 'cheap drama.' They urged the ruling DMK to prevent political agendas in educational institutions, emphasizing a need to maintain politics separate from academia.

