Feathered Friction: Tensions Soar Over Pigeon Feeding Ban in Mumbai

In the bustling Dadar area of Mumbai, an unusual conflict brews as pigeon feeding incites a community clash between locals and Jain community members. A Jain monk appeals to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, seeking his intervention to resolve the tensions that threaten to escalate into a broader confrontation.

Activists from Marathi Ekikaran Samiti staged demonstrations in support of the pigeon feeding ban, arguing that the police failed to act when protesters removed protective coverings last week. The Jain community, however, defends their protest as an effort to prevent the starvation of pigeons, alleged to have died in thousands due to the ban.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a limited permission for pigeon feeding, suggesting a controlled two-hour morning window, pending public objections. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has distanced the Jain community from past disruptive protests at the feeding spot.

