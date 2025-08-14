Left Menu

Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Sport Remembered

Dr. Vece Paes, an esteemed member of the 1972 Munich Olympic bronze-winning Indian hockey team and father of celebrated tennis player Leander Paes, passed away due to age-related health issues. Beyond hockey, he was a revered sports medicine doctor and contributed significantly to various Indian sports organizations, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:08 IST
Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Sport Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Vece Paes, a distinguished figure in Indian sports and father of renowned tennis player Leander Paes, has left a lasting legacy following his passing on Thursday at the age of 80. Dr. Paes made his name as part of the 1972 bronze-winning Olympic hockey team and later as an influential sports medicine specialist.

Dr. Paes's career spanned diverse roles within Indian sports, from a mid-fielder in hockey to the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. He played a pivotal role in promoting a sporting culture in India and worked closely with several sports bodies, contributing to his reputation as an advocate for sports medicine.

The loss of Dr. Paes marks the end of a significant era in Indian sports history. His contributions have been celebrated by sports icons and institutions nationwide as they offer their condolences to his family, recognizing the remarkable achievements and the sporting spirit that he championed.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025