Dr. Vece Paes: A Legend in Indian Sport Remembered

Dr. Vece Paes, a distinguished figure in Indian sports and father of renowned tennis player Leander Paes, has left a lasting legacy following his passing on Thursday at the age of 80. Dr. Paes made his name as part of the 1972 bronze-winning Olympic hockey team and later as an influential sports medicine specialist.

Dr. Paes's career spanned diverse roles within Indian sports, from a mid-fielder in hockey to the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. He played a pivotal role in promoting a sporting culture in India and worked closely with several sports bodies, contributing to his reputation as an advocate for sports medicine.

The loss of Dr. Paes marks the end of a significant era in Indian sports history. His contributions have been celebrated by sports icons and institutions nationwide as they offer their condolences to his family, recognizing the remarkable achievements and the sporting spirit that he championed.