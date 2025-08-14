Left Menu

Star-Studded Launch of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kicks off with Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Jim Sarbh. Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange praises the event's role in uniting global cinema enthusiasts. The festival includes premieres, guest appearances, and a tribute to filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak.

Indian stars at IFFM 2025 (Image source:IFFM 2025). Image Credit: ANI
The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has launched in style, with numerous Bollywood luminaries attending the inaugural press conference. Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R.S. Prasanna, and Mukesh Chhabra were among the guests present.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Aamir Khan commented, "It's great to be here in Melbourne. I'm elated to be a part of this festival celebrating Indian cinema, which fosters a cultural bridge between India and the world. I'm certain this year's lineup will offer remarkable experiences." IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the festival's role as a crossroads for sharing passionate cinematic narratives and talent across borders.

Mitu added that the festival's diverse program, with Baksho Bondi as the Opening Night Film, underscores a commitment to creative diversity and cinematic brilliance. With the Victorian Government's support, this festival not only celebrates culture but also strengthens Indo-Australian ties, featuring a range of activities including an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony. Festival-goers will also honor Ritwik Ghatak's legacy on his centenary.

