Star-Studded Launch of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has launched in style, with numerous Bollywood luminaries attending the inaugural press conference. Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R.S. Prasanna, and Mukesh Chhabra were among the guests present.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Aamir Khan commented, "It's great to be here in Melbourne. I'm elated to be a part of this festival celebrating Indian cinema, which fosters a cultural bridge between India and the world. I'm certain this year's lineup will offer remarkable experiences." IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the festival's role as a crossroads for sharing passionate cinematic narratives and talent across borders.

Mitu added that the festival's diverse program, with Baksho Bondi as the Opening Night Film, underscores a commitment to creative diversity and cinematic brilliance. With the Victorian Government's support, this festival not only celebrates culture but also strengthens Indo-Australian ties, featuring a range of activities including an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony. Festival-goers will also honor Ritwik Ghatak's legacy on his centenary.