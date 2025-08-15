Left Menu

Celebrating a Century of RSS: The World's Largest NGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its 100-year journey, lauding it as the world's largest NGO. He highlighted the role of various contributors in nation-building, including RSS volunteers, who embody service, dedication, and discipline, inspiring the nation for a century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, describing it as a 'proud and glorious' journey for the 'world's biggest NGO.' He extended his homage to all RSS volunteers for their unwavering service to the nation.

During his address on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized that nation-building is not solely the responsibility of the government or those in power. Instead, it is a collective endeavor involving millions of citizens, including saints, seers, scientists, teachers, farmers, soldiers, laborers, and various organizations.

Modi acknowledged the RSS as a symbol of service, dedication, organization, and unmatched discipline. He expressed pride in the organization's contributions over the past 100 years and affirmed that its legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

