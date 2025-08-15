Celebrating a Century of RSS: The World's Largest NGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, describing it as a 'proud and glorious' journey for the 'world's biggest NGO.' He extended his homage to all RSS volunteers for their unwavering service to the nation.

During his address on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized that nation-building is not solely the responsibility of the government or those in power. Instead, it is a collective endeavor involving millions of citizens, including saints, seers, scientists, teachers, farmers, soldiers, laborers, and various organizations.

Modi acknowledged the RSS as a symbol of service, dedication, organization, and unmatched discipline. He expressed pride in the organization's contributions over the past 100 years and affirmed that its legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)