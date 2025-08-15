Left Menu

A Century of Service: RSS Celebrates 100 Glorious Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a proud milestone for the world's largest NGO, acknowledging its volunteers' contributions to nation-building. The RSS plans nationwide events to commemorate its 100-year journey, emphasizing service, dedication, and discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, applauded the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it a 'proud and glorious' chapter for the 'world's biggest NGO'. He praised the dedication and service of its volunteers to the country.

Speaking from Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi emphasized that nation-building transcends governmental efforts, involving the collective endeavors of countless individuals, including saints, teachers, and soldiers. The RSS, founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, has significantly contributed to this cause.

The RSS marks its centennial with various national celebrations, aiming to engage communities through over 1 lakh 'Hindu Sammelans'. It continues to inspire with its commitment to character and national development, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in his first comprehensive mention of the organization during such a national address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

