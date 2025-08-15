A Century of Service: RSS Celebrates 100 Glorious Years

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, applauded the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it a 'proud and glorious' chapter for the 'world's biggest NGO'. He praised the dedication and service of its volunteers to the country.

Speaking from Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi emphasized that nation-building transcends governmental efforts, involving the collective endeavors of countless individuals, including saints, teachers, and soldiers. The RSS, founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, has significantly contributed to this cause.

The RSS marks its centennial with various national celebrations, aiming to engage communities through over 1 lakh 'Hindu Sammelans'. It continues to inspire with its commitment to character and national development, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in his first comprehensive mention of the organization during such a national address.

