Silent National Pride: Specially-Abled Students Perform Anthem in Sign Language
In a moving display of patriotism, specially-abled students performed the national anthem in sign language for the first time during India's Independence Day celebrations. The event marked an inclusive approach to patriotism organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums at the Shri Pratap Museum.
The performance featured students from Abhinandan Home School and the Voluntary Medical Society. Some participating students were speech and hearing impaired, while others were visually impaired. K K Sidha, Director of Archives, emphasized the need to create equal opportunities for differently-abled individuals to excel.
The principal of Abhinandan Home School, Mudasir Sofi, praised the event as an act of inclusion and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase the students' talents. The attendees applauded the students, reinforcing that Independence Day belongs to everyone, regardless of physical limitations.
