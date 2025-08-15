Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Omar Abdullah's Floral Tribute

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored martyrs with a floral tribute at the Balidan Stambh memorial. This marked his first visit since taking office. Senior officials, including the Director General of Police, joined him in paying respect to those who sacrificed for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:32 IST
Honoring Valor: Omar Abdullah's Floral Tribute
Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid floral tributes at Balidan Stambh on Friday, saluting the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs.

Abdullah placed a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence to respect those who laid down their lives for the nation, as confirmed by an official spokesperson.

This visit marked Abdullah's first since he took office last year, accompanied by key figures such as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and other senior officers.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025