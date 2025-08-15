Honoring Valor: Omar Abdullah's Floral Tribute
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored martyrs with a floral tribute at the Balidan Stambh memorial. This marked his first visit since taking office. Senior officials, including the Director General of Police, joined him in paying respect to those who sacrificed for the nation.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid floral tributes at Balidan Stambh on Friday, saluting the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs.
Abdullah placed a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence to respect those who laid down their lives for the nation, as confirmed by an official spokesperson.
This visit marked Abdullah's first since he took office last year, accompanied by key figures such as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and other senior officers.
