Honoring Valor: Omar Abdullah's Floral Tribute

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid floral tributes at Balidan Stambh on Friday, saluting the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs.

Abdullah placed a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence to respect those who laid down their lives for the nation, as confirmed by an official spokesperson.

This visit marked Abdullah's first since he took office last year, accompanied by key figures such as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and other senior officers.