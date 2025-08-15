Left Menu

Revamp of Shree Jagannath Temple Committee to Unlock Treasury Secrets

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in Puri will be reconstituted within a week, allowing for an inventory of the temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' treasures. The last inventory was 46 years ago. The 18-member committee includes government-nominated and ex officio members, with Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb as chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:04 IST
Revamp of Shree Jagannath Temple Committee to Unlock Treasury Secrets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Friday that the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will undergo reconstitution within the next week. This move is intended to facilitate the long-overdue inventory process for the temple's treasury, known as the 'Ratna Bhandar'.

Harichandan, speaking post-flag-hoisting in Puri, stated that the committee's reconstitution would expedite the inventory, which will occur after the committee's approval. He disclosed that the Reserve Bank of India has appointed two experts to assist with the process.

The last comprehensive inventory of the Ratna Bhandar took place in 1978. Comprised of 18 members, the committee includes ten government appointees and the rest as ex officio members, led by 'Gajapati Maharaja' Dibyasingha Deb, the ceremonial king of Puri. The previous committee's term concluded on September 2, 2024, and new nominations are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025