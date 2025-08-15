Revamp of Shree Jagannath Temple Committee to Unlock Treasury Secrets

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced on Friday that the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will undergo reconstitution within the next week. This move is intended to facilitate the long-overdue inventory process for the temple's treasury, known as the 'Ratna Bhandar'.

Harichandan, speaking post-flag-hoisting in Puri, stated that the committee's reconstitution would expedite the inventory, which will occur after the committee's approval. He disclosed that the Reserve Bank of India has appointed two experts to assist with the process.

The last comprehensive inventory of the Ratna Bhandar took place in 1978. Comprised of 18 members, the committee includes ten government appointees and the rest as ex officio members, led by 'Gajapati Maharaja' Dibyasingha Deb, the ceremonial king of Puri. The previous committee's term concluded on September 2, 2024, and new nominations are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)