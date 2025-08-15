Bollywood Stars Unite in Celebrating Independence Day
Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt messages and social media posts. Various actors and musicians shared their gratitude and pride through images and videos, emphasizing the significance of unity and freedom for the nation.
Bollywood's biggest stars came together to mark India's 79th Independence Day with a series of heartfelt messages and patriotic posts on social media. Iconic actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar took to their platforms to share their sentiments of unity and freedom, emphasizing the day's significance.
Salman Khan posted a video singing 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha,' while Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with his son, embracing the gift of independence. Akshay Kumar highlighted the importance of caring for the environment by celebrating alongside workers maintaining beach cleanliness.
Additional celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, and Kajol also expressed gratitude to the armed forces and highlighted the struggles endured for freedom. Through posts and stories, the entertainment industry showcased a collective pride in the nation's heritage and continued progress.
