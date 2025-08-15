Nepal and India's Ties: Beyond 'Roti and Beti'

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh highlighted the multifaceted nature of Nepal-India relations during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations in Kathmandu. He acknowledged the ties extend beyond 'roti and beti', encompassing religious, cultural, and political dimensions.

At the event, the Indian Embassy distributed books to 39 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal and honored families of deceased Indian Armed Forces personnel with substantial financial aid. The festivities saw participation from the Indian community and embassy staff.

At another function, speakers reiterated the deep historical, cultural, and economic connections between Nepal and India. They stressed mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns, reflecting on their intertwined political histories and collaborative efforts.