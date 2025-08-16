Tragedy at Chisoti: Kishtwar's Lost and Missing
A multi-agency rescue and relief operation continues in Kishtwar's Chisoti village, reeling from a fatal disaster. Sixty people have been confirmed dead, with many more missing, following flash floods. High-altitude terrains frustrate recovery efforts by police, military, and volunteer forces led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
A devastating natural disaster has rocked the remote village of Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Over 60 lives have been tragically lost, and the fate of many others remains uncertain, as relentless rescue operations continue in the harsh terrain.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, joined by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, personally assessed the damage and ongoing aid efforts. These efforts include coordinated action by the police, army, and relief agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state counterparts.
Though numerous bodies have been retrieved, countless individuals are still unaccounted for, with eyewitness accounts suggesting the toll could be much higher. The catastrophe, triggered by flash floods, has disrupted community infrastructure and halted the cultural pilgrimage to the nearby Machail Mata temple.
