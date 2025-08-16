Tragedy at Chisoti: Kishtwar's Lost and Missing

A devastating natural disaster has rocked the remote village of Chisoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Over 60 lives have been tragically lost, and the fate of many others remains uncertain, as relentless rescue operations continue in the harsh terrain.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, joined by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, personally assessed the damage and ongoing aid efforts. These efforts include coordinated action by the police, army, and relief agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state counterparts.

Though numerous bodies have been retrieved, countless individuals are still unaccounted for, with eyewitness accounts suggesting the toll could be much higher. The catastrophe, triggered by flash floods, has disrupted community infrastructure and halted the cultural pilgrimage to the nearby Machail Mata temple.

