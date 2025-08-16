Security Breach Averted: Man Detained at Shree Jagannath Temple

A man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, identified as Pancham Mahot, attempted to climb the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, prompting police intervention. Mahot was intercepted by officers about 5-7 feet up the 12th-century temple's south side.

Currently detained at the Singhadwara police station, Mahot is reportedly showing signs of mental instability according to initial police assessments. The incident is being taken seriously by the authorities.

This comes in the wake of another security breach when an individual scaled the temple from Odisha's Ganjam district just days earlier. Additionally, on August 13, threatening messages were discovered on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple in Puri, further elevating security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)