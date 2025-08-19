MakeMyTrip's New AI-Driven Feature Simplifies National Park Stays
MakeMyTrip introduces an AI-driven feature to simplify hotel and homestay bookings near national parks in India. Covering over 100 parks, the feature offers crucial park information, aiming to ease accommodation selection. Searches for national parks have doubled, reflecting rising travel interest in India's natural sites.
MakeMyTrip, the NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature simplifying hotel and homestay bookings near India's national parks. This innovation, powered by artificial intelligence, meticulously maps over 2,000 accommodations in proximity to more than 100 national parks nationwide.
The platform enhances the user experience with a 'Tips' section, offering key insights into park operations, including hours, peak visiting times, entry protocols, transport routes, and links to state tourism board websites. This function empowers travelers with valuable information for their visit.
As interest in national parks escalates, indicated by a doubling of related searches over two years, MakeMyTrip aims to facilitate and encourage exploration of India's natural heritage, driving growth in this travel segment, according to Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer.
