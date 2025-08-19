Left Menu

MakeMyTrip's New AI-Driven Feature Simplifies National Park Stays

MakeMyTrip introduces an AI-driven feature to simplify hotel and homestay bookings near national parks in India. Covering over 100 parks, the feature offers crucial park information, aiming to ease accommodation selection. Searches for national parks have doubled, reflecting rising travel interest in India's natural sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:16 IST
MakeMyTrip's New AI-Driven Feature Simplifies National Park Stays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip, the NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature simplifying hotel and homestay bookings near India's national parks. This innovation, powered by artificial intelligence, meticulously maps over 2,000 accommodations in proximity to more than 100 national parks nationwide.

The platform enhances the user experience with a 'Tips' section, offering key insights into park operations, including hours, peak visiting times, entry protocols, transport routes, and links to state tourism board websites. This function empowers travelers with valuable information for their visit.

As interest in national parks escalates, indicated by a doubling of related searches over two years, MakeMyTrip aims to facilitate and encourage exploration of India's natural heritage, driving growth in this travel segment, according to Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025