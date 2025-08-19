Honoring the Legacy of Tripura’s Visionary Leader

Prominent Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, gathered to honor Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his 117th birth anniversary.

Acknowledged as the 'Architect of Modern Tripura,' the Maharaja is celebrated for his substantial contributions to education, infrastructure, and governance.

The BJP-led government in Tripura commended his vision and pledged ongoing efforts to fulfill his unaccomplished dreams for the state.