UltraLuxe Returns: Celebrating SG60 with Exclusive Luxury Experiences

UltraLuxe has made its comeback for the fourth year, marking Singapore's Grand Prix™ Season. From 2 to 12 October, the festival at the Tent@Ngee Ann City, Orchard Road, features Race to Discover Iconic SG60 and Niche Luxury from Around the World. It brings together local and international talents to celebrate Singapore's 60th year of independence.

The opening event, VerveArté, scheduled from 2 to 4 October, presents an immersive experience with four curated spaces. Eternia highlights ageless beauty and wellness through advanced diagnostics, Style Inc. showcases the Singapore fashion and jewellery scene with fine wines, Spiritium focuses on rare Scottish whiskies, and Haute features refined gastronomy.

Running from 6 to 12 October, JeweLuxe transforms the Tent into a special showcase of world-renowned jewellery houses, designers who have styled celebrities, and a curated collection of vintage jewels. UltraLuxe extends its luxury offerings across Singapore, promoting wellness, gastronomy, and fashion experiences.

