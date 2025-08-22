Revitalizing Timeless Heritage: HMT Watches' Strategic Revival
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy chaired a review meeting focusing on strengthening the operations and preserving the legacy of HMT Watches. Discussions included future strategies to uphold the brand's heritage, emphasizing its manufacturing and assembly capabilities within its divisions in Aurangabad and Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy led a pivotal review meeting on Friday centered on fortifying the operations of HMT Watches, a revered Indian watch brand. The deliberations aimed at crafting a strategic plan to safeguard its enduring legacy.
Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, HMT Limited operates as a central public sector enterprise, maintaining units in Aurangabad and Bengaluru. The Aurangabad unit specializes in food processing machinery, undertaking projects across milk processing sectors, while the Bengaluru division focuses on watch assembly and sales.
Kumaraswamy highlighted the importance of discussions on evolving strategies to bolster HMT Watches in a social media post, accentuating the role of senior ministry officials in these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)