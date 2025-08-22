Revitalizing Timeless Heritage: HMT Watches' Strategic Revival

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy led a pivotal review meeting on Friday centered on fortifying the operations of HMT Watches, a revered Indian watch brand. The deliberations aimed at crafting a strategic plan to safeguard its enduring legacy.

Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, HMT Limited operates as a central public sector enterprise, maintaining units in Aurangabad and Bengaluru. The Aurangabad unit specializes in food processing machinery, undertaking projects across milk processing sectors, while the Bengaluru division focuses on watch assembly and sales.

Kumaraswamy highlighted the importance of discussions on evolving strategies to bolster HMT Watches in a social media post, accentuating the role of senior ministry officials in these efforts.

