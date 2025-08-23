Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Eminent Sanskrit Scholar Prof Hareram Tripathi

Prominent figures paid tributes to Prof Hareram Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, after he and his wife died in a road accident. A dedicated Sanskrit scholar, Tripathi authored more than 40 books and received numerous awards for his contributions to the language.

Maharashtra's top officials, including Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, paid heartfelt tributes to the late Prof Hareram Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

Prof Tripathi, aged 58, and his wife, Badami Devi, 56, tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. While traveling from Varanasi to Kushinagar, their car collided with a trailer truck in Mau district.

The sudden demise caused an immense wave of sorrow within university circles. Known for his dedication to Sanskrit, Prof Tripathi was celebrated for his extensive contributions to the field, authoring over 40 books and earning multiple accolades, including the Maharshi Badarayan Presidential Award and Shankar Vedanta Award.

