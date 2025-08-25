Anurag Thakur Sparks Debate with 'Hanuman in Space' Remarks

In a controversial statement made at a school event in Himachal Pradesh, Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur suggested that Lord Hanuman might have been the first space traveler. This remark, made during a National Space Day at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pekhubela, has sparked a wide range of reactions.

Thakur's comments, captured in a video shared on social media, showed him engaging with students by asking, 'Who was the first one to travel into space?' After students replied 'Neil Armstrong,' Thakur offered his theory that 'Hanuman ji' was the first. His statement disregards the historical milestone achieved by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1961.

The remarks drew criticism, notably from DMK MP Kanimozhi, who termed them 'deeply troubling.' She emphasized the importance of keeping science and mythology distinct, arguing that such statements mislead young minds and undermine the scientific temper, which is vital for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)