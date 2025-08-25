Influencer's Reel on Harmony Spurs Debate
Atharva Sudame, a social media influencer, faced backlash after posting a video promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. The video, which was later deleted, depicted Sudame purchasing a Ganesh idol from a Muslim seller, sparking accusations of pushing a secular agenda. Despite criticism, some supported his message of harmony.
A social media influencer's attempt to promote religious unity has sparked controversy. Atharva Sudame's video, showing him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper, faced backlash online.
Critics accused Sudame of forwarding a secular agenda, prompting him to delete the video and apologize. The influencer clarified that he had no intent of causing offense.
Despite criticisms, some voices defended Sudame, recognizing his message of community cohesion. Political figures like Rohit Pawar supported him, urging authorities to address the backlash.
