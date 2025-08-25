Influencer's Reel on Harmony Spurs Debate

A social media influencer's attempt to promote religious unity has sparked controversy. Atharva Sudame's video, showing him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper, faced backlash online.

Critics accused Sudame of forwarding a secular agenda, prompting him to delete the video and apologize. The influencer clarified that he had no intent of causing offense.

Despite criticisms, some voices defended Sudame, recognizing his message of community cohesion. Political figures like Rohit Pawar supported him, urging authorities to address the backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)