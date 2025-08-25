Left Menu

Influencer's Reel on Harmony Spurs Debate

Atharva Sudame, a social media influencer, faced backlash after posting a video promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. The video, which was later deleted, depicted Sudame purchasing a Ganesh idol from a Muslim seller, sparking accusations of pushing a secular agenda. Despite criticism, some supported his message of harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:36 IST
Influencer's Reel on Harmony Spurs Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer's attempt to promote religious unity has sparked controversy. Atharva Sudame's video, showing him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper, faced backlash online.

Critics accused Sudame of forwarding a secular agenda, prompting him to delete the video and apologize. The influencer clarified that he had no intent of causing offense.

Despite criticisms, some voices defended Sudame, recognizing his message of community cohesion. Political figures like Rohit Pawar supported him, urging authorities to address the backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025