Banu Mushtaq: Bridging Cultures at Mysuru Dasara 2025

Banu Mushtaq, International Booker Prize winner, will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025, despite controversy. BJP leaders questioned her respect for Goddess Chamundeshwari due to past comments. Mushtaq affirmed her cultural respect, recalling her childhood visits. Dasara, a rich cultural celebration, highlights Karnataka's traditions and will run from September 22 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:37 IST
Banu Mushtaq, the distinguished International Booker Prize laureate, has been invited to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 festivities, sparking a wave of political discourse. Mushtaq faced scrutiny from BJP leaders who questioned her devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari due to previous remarks captured in a contested video.

In response, Mushtaq reaffirmed her cultural respect, referencing her childhood memories of attending Dasara festivities. She emphasized her admiration for the festival's relevance and her commitment to Karnataka's traditions, despite the controversy, during her acceptance of a traditional offering from 'Ammana Madilu'.

Mysuru Dasara, celebrated from September 22 to October 2, showcases Karnataka's rich heritage. The celebration includes traditional events like the 'Jamboo Savari' and pays homage to the presiding deity, Chamundeshwari, marking Vijayadashami with grandeur and cultural pride.

