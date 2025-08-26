Left Menu

SRK's Curious Comment on Daughter Suhana's Post Sparks Fan Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan's witty comment on his daughter Suhana's Instagram post has left fans eager for the upcoming film 'King' in which they might share the screen. SRK's playful interaction follows his return to the public eye after an injury and a hiatus from social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:08 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated the digital realm with a rare social media appearance, highlighting a post made by his daughter, Suhana Khan. The young starlet had shared images dressed in a striking butter-yellow co-ord set, which quickly went viral among fans.

Accompanied by the playful caption 'Song & mascara on repeat,' Suhana's post included a nod to her brother Aryan Khan's show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Attracting a flurry of affectionate reactions, it was SRK's whimsical comment, 'Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty,' that particularly enchanted followers.

The buzz has also sparked excitement about the possibility of Shah Rukh and Suhana starring together in the film 'King'. Production had been delayed due to SRK's injury but is reportedly back on track, promising thrilling performances alongside Abhishek Bachchan's crucial role in the project.

