SRK's Curious Comment on Daughter Suhana's Post Sparks Fan Frenzy

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has once again captivated the digital realm with a rare social media appearance, highlighting a post made by his daughter, Suhana Khan. The young starlet had shared images dressed in a striking butter-yellow co-ord set, which quickly went viral among fans.

Accompanied by the playful caption 'Song & mascara on repeat,' Suhana's post included a nod to her brother Aryan Khan's show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Attracting a flurry of affectionate reactions, it was SRK's whimsical comment, 'Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty,' that particularly enchanted followers.

The buzz has also sparked excitement about the possibility of Shah Rukh and Suhana starring together in the film 'King'. Production had been delayed due to SRK's injury but is reportedly back on track, promising thrilling performances alongside Abhishek Bachchan's crucial role in the project.