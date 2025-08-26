Mohan Bhagwat: Unifying India's Ancestral Ties

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a recent address, highlighted the shared ancestral traditions uniting people of undivided India, emphasizing a 40,000-year continuity in their DNA.

Speaking to notable figures from various fields, Bhagwat articulated a broad definition of Hindus based on geography and traditions, urging acknowledgment of this collective identity.

At the Vigyan Bhawan event, he called for societal transformation, aiming for India's world leadership, stressing that this goal requires a participatory approach, beyond mere government action.

