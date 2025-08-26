Mohan Bhagwat: Unifying India's Ancestral Ties
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the common ancestral traditions that unite the people of undivided India and asserted that their DNA has been the same for over 40,000 years. Speaking at an event, he underlined the importance of social transformation in India and suggested a collaborative role in achieving this objective.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a recent address, highlighted the shared ancestral traditions uniting people of undivided India, emphasizing a 40,000-year continuity in their DNA.
Speaking to notable figures from various fields, Bhagwat articulated a broad definition of Hindus based on geography and traditions, urging acknowledgment of this collective identity.
At the Vigyan Bhawan event, he called for societal transformation, aiming for India's world leadership, stressing that this goal requires a participatory approach, beyond mere government action.
