Vaibhav Raj Gupta: From 'Gullak' to Gripping Dramas

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for his standout performances in 'Gullak' and 'Mandala Murders', has earned significant praise from both filmmakers and audiences. The actor discusses his journey, attributing his success to patience and selective project choices that showcase his range from drama to comedy.

Gupta's notable recent project, 'Mandala Murders', which debuted on Netflix, highlights his ability to tackle complex roles. The series revolves around a chilling conspiracy of ritual killings, with Gupta playing a dedicated cop working alongside Vaani Kapoor's character to unravel the mystery.

Besides acting, Gupta channels his creativity through poetry, describing it as a vital outlet for self-expression. Looking ahead, he hopes to collaborate with directors such as Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, driven by a desire to explore both his romantic and darker acting nuances.

