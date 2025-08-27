Left Menu

Vaibhav Raj Gupta: From 'Gullak' to Gripping Dramas

Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta has captured the hearts of fans with his versatility in roles from 'Gullak' to 'Mandala Murders'. He values hard work and patience as keys to success. Gupta expresses his hopes to work with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and explores his creativity through poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:46 IST
Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for his standout performances in 'Gullak' and 'Mandala Murders', has earned significant praise from both filmmakers and audiences. The actor discusses his journey, attributing his success to patience and selective project choices that showcase his range from drama to comedy.

Gupta's notable recent project, 'Mandala Murders', which debuted on Netflix, highlights his ability to tackle complex roles. The series revolves around a chilling conspiracy of ritual killings, with Gupta playing a dedicated cop working alongside Vaani Kapoor's character to unravel the mystery.

Besides acting, Gupta channels his creativity through poetry, describing it as a vital outlet for self-expression. Looking ahead, he hopes to collaborate with directors such as Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, driven by a desire to explore both his romantic and darker acting nuances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

