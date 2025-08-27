Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrims in Fatal Landslide

A devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine claimed the life of a pilgrim, Kartik Kashyap, from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The fatal landslide injured five members of Kashyap's family while they were returning from the sacred site. The Vaishno Devi death toll climbed to 32 as of Wednesday.

In light of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal met with the family to extend condolences and discuss the incident details. Authorities await further information about the injured survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)