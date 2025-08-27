Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrims in Fatal Landslide

A landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine resulted in the death of a pilgrim from Muzaffarnagar, Kartik Kashyap, and injured five of his family members. The death toll rose to 32 in this tragic event. Uttar Pradesh minister visited the bereaved family to offer condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:59 IST
A devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine claimed the life of a pilgrim, Kartik Kashyap, from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The fatal landslide injured five members of Kashyap's family while they were returning from the sacred site. The Vaishno Devi death toll climbed to 32 as of Wednesday.

In light of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal met with the family to extend condolences and discuss the incident details. Authorities await further information about the injured survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

