Telangana's Grand Ganesh Chaturthi: A Fusion of Devotion and Tradition

The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations commenced with immense enthusiasm across Telangana. Thousands of Lord Ganesha idols were installed for worship in various towns and villages. A 69-ft-tall idol named 'Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati' was the major attraction in Hyderabad. Authorities ensured smooth festivities amid ongoing rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kicked off with devotion and grandeur across Telangana, despite the rains. Thousands gathered to worship Lord Ganesha, with idols varying in size and form, gracing towns and villages throughout the state. Hyderabad became a hub of activity, drawing devotees to its intricate pandals and vibrant festivities.

The highlight of the celebration was the towering 69-ft idol of 'Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati,' installed at the Khairatabad pandal, symbolizing a wish for global peace and happiness. Authorities, including the government and police, took comprehensive steps to facilitate smooth festivities and handle the influx of devotees.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly observances, voluntary organizations distributed clay idols across Hyderabad. Meanwhile, unique thematic pandals, including a standout 'Operation Sindoor' at Kachiguda, continued to capture the pride of India. As the nine-day festival progresses, the idols will be immersed in local water bodies, signifying the conclusion of the joyous event.

