Commemorative Coin Honors Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary

In a tribute to legendary musician Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Union Ministry of Finance announced the release of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to celebrate his birth centenary.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Hazarika's legacy. Sarma shared the official Gazette notification on social media.

Originally scheduled to inaugurate the celebrations in Guwahati on September 8, Modi postponed his visit. He will now attend the festivities on September 13.

