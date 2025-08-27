Heroic Rescues: Indian Army's Swift Response to Jammu and Pathankot Floods

In a formidable display of valor and coordination, the Indian Army executed multiple rescue operations in response to catastrophic floods that hit Jammu and Pathankot. Over 715 individuals, comprising government employees and security personnel, were successfully evacuated, demonstrating the Army's unwavering commitment to national service, defense officials reported.

Thirteen flood relief columns were mobilized by the Army to address the crisis. Despite challenging weather conditions, these columns collaborated seamlessly with civil administration to navigate the treacherous terrain and stabilize life-threatening situations. The outcome was the safe evacuation of 635 civilians, including 12 BSF and 22 CRPF personnel, affirming the Army's role as a dependable force in crisis management.

The White Knight Corps played an instrumental role in assisting those stranded in flood-hit regions. Engineer troops capitalized on all available resources to counter strong currents, securing the safety of stranded personnel and civilians alike. This coordinated effort ensured food, medical aid, and security reached affected individuals, underscoring the Army's pledge to safeguard the nation at all times.