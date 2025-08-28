Left Menu

Streamlining Film Shoots: Goa's Single-Window Online Clearance Unveiled

Goa, celebrated as a scenic backdrop in Indian cinema, launches a single-window online clearance system for film shoots from September 1. The initiative by the Entertainment Society of Goa simplifies the permits process, aiding filmmakers and enhancing Goa's reputation as a cinema-friendly location.

Goa, a staple locale for Indian films since the 1960s, is enhancing its appeal for filmmakers with the introduction of a single-window online system for film permissions, effective September 1, officials announced.

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) aims to simplify the cumbersome permission process that filmmakers have faced for decades, reinforcing Goa's standing as a cinema-friendly destination.

This new system, praised by industry veterans like line producer Dilip Borkar, promises to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate smoother production experiences in the picturesque state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

