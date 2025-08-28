Streamlining Film Shoots: Goa's Single-Window Online Clearance Unveiled
Goa, celebrated as a scenic backdrop in Indian cinema, launches a single-window online clearance system for film shoots from September 1. The initiative by the Entertainment Society of Goa simplifies the permits process, aiding filmmakers and enhancing Goa's reputation as a cinema-friendly location.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa, a staple locale for Indian films since the 1960s, is enhancing its appeal for filmmakers with the introduction of a single-window online system for film permissions, effective September 1, officials announced.
The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) aims to simplify the cumbersome permission process that filmmakers have faced for decades, reinforcing Goa's standing as a cinema-friendly destination.
This new system, praised by industry veterans like line producer Dilip Borkar, promises to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate smoother production experiences in the picturesque state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Romania Partners with Rheinmetall to Bolster European Ammunition Production
China's AI Chip Revolution: Huawei's Ambitious Production Plans
In last decade, electronics production in India rose by 500 per cent, mobile production by 2,700 pc and defence production by 200 pc: PM.
Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap