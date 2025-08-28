Dasara Celebrations Stir Controversy in Mysuru

Left Menu

The Mysuru Dasara celebrations have sparked controversy following a statement by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who suggested that Chamundi Hill and the Goddess Chamundeshwari belonged to all religions. The Royal family and BJP leaders have criticized this, calling it insensitive and inappropriate for a Hindu temple.

Updated: 28-08-2025 14:16 IST
Mysuru's Dasara celebrations this year have become a subject of controversy due to remarks by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who declared that Chamundi Hill and the Goddess Chamundeshwari were inclusive to all religions and not exclusively Hindu. This statement has provoked strong objections from members of the royal family and opposition leaders.

The former royal family, led by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, expressed their dismay, emphasizing the sacred Hindu significance of Chamundi Hill and disputing the assertion made by Shivakumar. They highlighted the historical and religious importance of the site.

The controversy deepened with the government's invitation to Banu Mushtaq, a Booker Prize winner, to inaugurate the festivities, which drew backlash from various quarters, including BJP leaders. They urged Mushtaq to declare her respect for the Goddess Chamundeshwari amidst online circulation of her controversial past remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

