In a recent address, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, highlighted the necessity of multilingual proficiency among Indians, urging citizens to learn their mother tongue, their respective state's language, and a unified national link language that isn't foreign.

Bhagwat further remarked on population control, suggesting that families should aim for three children to keep India's population stable while vigilantly managing resources.

Addressing language and education, Bhagwat advocated for inclusive language policies without any compulsion, appreciating the role of English and emphasizing Sanskrit's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)